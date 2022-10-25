On Tuesday, Australia sent six athletes to India to contest the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting World Championships - and two of them are from Albury.
Cheryl Schneider and Shannon Pigdon are off the plane and have landed in New Delhi, ready to fly the nation's flag in a sport unknown by most from Thursday until October 1.
So what is kettlebell sport?
Schneider explained it is a power endurance form of lifting, with different variants of competition involving the kettlebell.
"There are 10, 30 and 60 minute events where you can't put the bell down. There are also traditional weightlifting events like snatch, jerk, and clean and jerk.
"Think of it like traditional weightlifting where you have a one rep max - with this it's a lighter weight but done for more reps, which have to be done in a certain way to make sure they're counted."
With Albury possessing a strong local base of kettlebell sport competitors who've thrived on the national and international stage, the emergence of competition since COVID has been slow and drawn out.
Thankfully, Schneider indicated the sport has roared back to life in recent times.
"We had a massive nationals event in Hobart in September, it was the biggest kettlebell competition Australia had actually held before which was fabulous," she said.
"It was also the first competition since COVID where all states were able to travel again.
"Last year when nationals were held, Queensland, NSW and Victoria couldn't actually travel.
"This year was the first year we had all the Australian athletes competing in the one place, which was really nice."
There was little rest for Schneider after nationals, however.
Over the past six weeks, she and Pigdon have been through a rigorous preparation period at Lavington's Lone Dog Personal Training, where they both work.
Recent humid conditions on the border have primed the pair for the Delhi heat, where they hope to impress on the world stage.
"It's actually been a while since we've done one of these comps overseas...because of COVID, this is actually the first time since 2019 we've been able to get over to one of these.
"We're excited to get overseas and compete as Australians on the world platform again which is really nice.
"We're just looking forward to hopefully coming back with some medals."
