The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Cheryl Schneider and Shannon Pigdon head to IUKL World Finals

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated October 25 2022 - 11:10pm, first published 10:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Cheryl Schneider and Shannon Pigdon are currently in New Delhi, India, contesting the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting World Championships.

On Tuesday, Australia sent six athletes to India to contest the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting World Championships - and two of them are from Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.