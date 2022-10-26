The Border Mail
Beechworth's Woolshed Road washed away as 90 millimetres of rain hit properties in under two hours

By Beau Greenway
Updated October 26 2022 - 9:37am, first published 8:00am
Beechworth residents Bill and Nina Hunt did not expect the massive downpour which led to flash flooding across their Woolshed Road property on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Beechworth couple hopes the road leading to their property can be properly sealed after flash flooding washed large parts of it away on Tuesday.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

