A Beechworth couple hopes the road leading to their property can be properly sealed after flash flooding washed large parts of it away on Tuesday.
Nina and Bill Hunt's place on Woolshed Road copped 90 millimetres of rain in less than two hours as water rushed down the hills and almost entered the house.
Mr Hunt works in Myrtleford and was unable to access the property for several hours as roads were blocked by floodwater and fallen trees, leaving his wife to do what she could to limit damage to their home.
"Bill couldn't get in and neither could the SES because there was so much water on the road. They told me I would need to make my own sandbags," Mrs Hunt said.
Mr and Mrs Hunt have lived on Woolshed Road for seven years and are hopeful the flood damage will prompt swift action.
"There's lots of families living on this road, but it keeps getting graded, nothing has been done for the long term," Mrs Hunt said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think the road should be open to residents only until it's fixed because it's so dangerous. There's so many people coming and having a look and there's always four-wheel-drivers, campers and caravans along here."
A fallen tree near Woolshed Road was among several incidents Beechworth SES crews responded to, but unit controller Charles Dean said most were in areas he had never seen underwater.
"We cleared a big tree on Beechworth-Chiltern Road and cut a path through there to open one lane. We then organised the shire to send someone to finish that job while we went to another tree which was across Balaclava Road around the back of the high school," he said.
"With flash flooding, you need to prepare before the event. If it looks like it's going to rain heavily, the time to do things like sandbagging is prior to the event because we probably won't be able to help you in time," he said.
"The other key message is don't drive through floodwaters because you cannot tell what is underneath the road. If the road is washed away, you're going to fall off the edge."
In the event of a storm emergency, phone SES on 132 500 or triple zero if it's life-threatening.
