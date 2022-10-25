A pair of Argentinian backpackers have found a home a way from home in an unlikely Riverina pub.
Daiana Ochoa and Loudres Vitale, from Mendoza, Argentina, arrived in Sydney just over a month ago, before finding work at Holbrook's Riverina Hotel.
Ms Ochoa said they had a lot of job interviews and work options in Sydney, but "something happened with Holbrook" leading them to fall in love with the small country town community.
"We chose Holbrook for an adventure and to do something different - and then for the people," she said.
We chose Holbrook for an adventure and to do something different - and then for the people- Daiana Ochoa
"The people are really friendly and funny and patient with us, because sometimes we can't understand and it's really hard and we get so nervous.
"But they make us feel like part of the family here."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Ochoa said living in Holbrook was also a chance for the duo to learn about "real life" in Australia, instead of just the extremely touristy areas.
Ms Vitale, who has been affectionately nicknamed "Luli" by her Aussie customers, said she was very happy in Holbrook, but the change hadn't been without challenges.
"The language is so hard to understand some words, but now I'm better," she said,
"They have a lot of slang, so I say 'can you repeat?' and they try to reword it when I take their order for their food."
Ms Vitale now knows what a "schnitty" and "parmy" is and can pour a "schooner" in two seconds flat.
She has also learnt about Australia wildlife, including the renowned magpie, which she initially thought was playing a game with her when it swooped mere centimetres from her head one day.
Ms Ochoa was surprised that when she joined the Holbrook gym, all of the gym goers already knew who she was.
Riverina Hotel manager Keith Buchhorn spoke highly of the "cracking young" backpackers.
"They just bring a bit of spark to the pub that you don't get from Australian based citizens," he said.
"Like everywhere in hospitality right now, we've been struggling the last 18 months to get staff, and now that people can start doing the working holidays again, it's fantastic, it eases the pressure on the whole group.
"I would highly recommend anyone looking for hospitality staff to look down this avenue, it's been an enriching thing to do for the business, for them and us and customers."
Mr Buchhorn said one of the hotel's patrons spoke a little Spanish and had been practicing with the women.
"The customers honestly love them, it's really fun ...they're very approachable young ladies, lovely smiles, I've not heard a bad word about them," he said.
"They're just they're interesting to talk to, especially in a country town, where you can kind of get the same 50 or 60 people you talk to every day, it's just nice to have some fresh faces through the town.
"All the way around I couldn't recommend them any more highly."
The Argentinians will eventually travel up to Queensland where they will seek work in hospitality or on a farm to qualify to extend their stay in Australia, though they said many Holbrook residents had already offered them farm work around the district.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.