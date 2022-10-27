The Border Mail
Obituary | Thurgoona man Greg Mosbey became an advocate for a rare genetic disorder that cut short his life

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
October 27 2022 - 5:00pm
Kate, Cassie, Joel, Matt, Greg Mosbey (centre) and Chris, Steph and Debbie raising the profile of Fragile X disorders through an Albury Thunder rugby league charity day in 2018. Having raised money and awareness for about a decade, they will continue to do so in Greg's honour.

WHEN Greg Mosbey was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder a decade ago, he simply rolled up his sleeves and got on with living.

