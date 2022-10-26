AUTHOR and broadcaster Clementine Ford has made a name for herself as one of Australia's most prominent feminist commentators.
After the success of her book, How We Love: Notes on Life, Ford takes this exploration of love to the stage, with musician, Libby O'Donovan.
The show, Love Sermon, will run at Albury Entertainment Centre (AEC) on Friday night.
"The Love Sermon is a life-affirming celebration exploring the ways we hope, the ways we connect, the ways we grieve and yes, the ways we love," Ford said.
"We mistake romantic love for being the only kind of love that matters, but this is just one small part of human connection.
"Our Love Sermon will have you laughing and weeping in equal measure"
Love Sermon runs in the AEC Theatrette from 7.30pm.
