The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Nick and Tom Bracher sign at Wodonga Raiders after stint with Chiltern

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:16am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick and Tom Bracher have signed at Wodonga Raiders after playing in Chiltern's flag this season. Tom is also on Richmond's VFL list after player two matches with the Tigers this year.

Wodonga Raiders have lured former juniors Nick and Tom Bracher back to Birallee Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.