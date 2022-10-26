Wodonga Raiders have lured former juniors Nick and Tom Bracher back to Birallee Park.
The talented siblings both played in Chiltern's recent grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek as the Swans claimed their maiden flag in the TDFL.
Tom will also remain on Richmond's VFL list for a second season and has nominated Raiders as his second club.
Raiders coach Marc Almond said Nick and Tom when available will inject some versatility and much needed class.
"Tom is a former junior who we tried to get back to the club when available and is highly talented and on a VFL list for a reason," Almond said.
"We are rapt to have him back and Tom has made us his second club.
"Obviously Tom's priority will be the VFL but we will be more than happy to have him when he is available.
"His class will add a lot to the group.
"Tom is an elite kick of the football and his decision making is excellent.
"He is just one of those types of players that seems to have a lot more time than others when he has control of the football."
Almond expected Nick to little trouble handling the step-up to the higher standard of the O&M.
"We feel Nick is a ready-made O&M player," he said.
"He is a good size, can play both ends of the ground as a key back or key forward.
"Yes, it is a big jump in standard from the TDFL but we certainly don't see that as an issue.
"Nick is a former junior and a one-point player and is great to have those family connections within your playing group.
"We are really excited to see what Nick can do."
Nick is a versatile tall who played predominantly forward for the Swans and booted 50 plus goals this season.
He joined the Swans' from the Raiders in 2019 after playing a handful of reserves matches at Birallee Park the previous season.
Tom is a former Murray Bushranger who joined Richmond in the VFL but signed with Chiltern before the clearance deadline.
The talented midfielder played a starring role in the Swans two finals and was narrowly pipped for best on ground honours in the decider by Barton medallist Scott Meyer.
ALSO IN SPORT
After only winning one match this year against North Albury, the Raiders have so far endured a tumultuous start to the off-season.
Best and fairest Isaac Muller announced he was joining Albury last week.
He joins Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin (Mitta United) alongside Max Beattie (SANFL) as confirmed departures, robbing the Raiders of arguably their three best players.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.