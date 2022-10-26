Prisoner denies role in inmate's stabbing at jail visiting room

A prisoner at Junee Correctional Centre has denied he conspired with another inmate to stab a member of a rival prison gang during visiting hours.
Tyrone Raffaele Fera-Talarico, aged 22, appeared in Wagga District Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as part of a joint criminal enterprise on May 15, 2021.
If found not guilty of that charge, Fera-Talarico would face the charge of common assault for allegedly kicking and punching the man after he had been stabbed.
Judge Gordon Lerve granted an application for the trial to be heard without a jury.
Crown prosecutor Trevor Bailey told the court that Fera-Talarico had not been accused of personally stabbing the other inmate.
Mr Bailey said Fera-Talarico he acted as part of a pre-planned attack or as an accessory at the fact by acting as an "aider or abettor" of the wounding of the victim.
Anthony Tannous, also known as Wiseman, 20, of Clarence, was sentenced at Wagga District Court on May 19 last year for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by stabbing the same victim.
Mr Bailey said the Crown had evidence that Fera-Talarico and Tannous were both members of a prison gang called the Blood Lines and the victim was a member of the gang called the Outcasts or "the OC".
"[The} incident occurred in the visiting room while all three were present along with others taking part in visiting," Mr Bailey said.
"At one stage Tannous stood up on his table and walked to [the victim], took out a makeshift knife and stabbed him a number of times, including in the neck, wounding him.
"[Fera-Talarico] was sitting nearby and almost simultaneously with the apprehension of Tannous - proceed to rain blows and kicks at [the victim], hence the alternative charge of common assault."
Fera-Talarico was later found to have his own weapon hidden in his sock after corrective services responded to the incident in the visiting room.
Fera-Talarico's barrister, Daniel Grippi, said his client admitted to common assault against the victim but only after Tannous wounded the victim.
Two corrections officers were called to the witness stand, one after the other, and testified that Fera-Talarico, Tannous and the victim were allocated to sit at tables neighbouring each other in a visiting room with more than 50 tables.
In response to questions from Mr Grippi, one officer testified that the victim's inmate file did not mention he should be kept away from certain other inmates or that he was part of a gang.
The court was then shown security footage from Junee jail's visiting room, which showed inmates arriving in groups or alone to the visiting room and being handed tablet computers and earphones for virtual visits.
The attack, which started at 2.30pm and lasted for less than 10 seconds, was also caught by security cameras, which showed two men attacking a third before the fight was quickly responded to by corrections officers.
Detective Senior Constable Cameron Mitter testified that he visited the victim while he was in hospital in intensive care and when he was taken back to jail.
"[The victim] explained to me there was a code about not speaking about it," Detective Mitter said.
Detective Mitter said he investigated the stabbing as a case of gang-related violence but he could not produce any written document stating the victim was in a gang.
The trial continues on Wednesday and Mr Bailey and Mr Grippi are expected to complete their closing addresses.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
