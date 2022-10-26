Prisoner denies role in inmate's stabbing at jail visiting room

The Border Mail
Tyrone Raffaele Fera-Talarico pleads not guilty to conspiring with another inmate to stab rival at Junee jail

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 26 2022 - 1:30am
A prisoner at Junee Correctional Centre has denied he conspired with another inmate to stab a member of a rival prison gang during visiting hours.

