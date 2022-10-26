Yarrawonga's best and fairest runner-up Nick Fothergill says the club's professionalism is behind the club's return as a force in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons became the first club in 15 years to push from the bottom two to the top two the next season in falling to Wangaratta in a pulsating grand final last month.
Fothergill was the game's leading possession winner, clocking up 28 at Lavington Sportsground, with a handful of players the next best on 24.
A Numurkah junior with more than 100 games experience at the Murray League outfit, the classy midfielder has also spent time in the VFL and Goulburn Valley, but he maintains the Pigeons are one of the best clubs he's seen.
"Yeah, probably is, the way it's run, it's a community backed club and it allows us to do what we need to do," he revealed.
Yarrawonga has virtually guaranteed it will remain a power, at least in the short term, after re-signing the bulk of its boom players in late August, including Fothergill and Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams, along with Morris medallist-club best and fairest Leigh Masters.
"We're craving a little bit of success, with the personnel we've got, along with the way the group has come together, that should hold us in pretty good stead to hopefully achieve more success over the next couple of years," Fothergill remarked.
Wangaratta started the season as hot favourites to win the first flag after COVID, but the Pigeons came within a metre of snatching it late when a kick for goal pushed wide.
"I was so proud of them and how we went about it all year, we never really had our full team out there all year," gun recruit Michael Gibbons suggested after he missed the decider with a hamstring issue.
Injury ruined his season, but fellow recruits Fothergill and Williams were outstanding.
In fact, the Pigeons' recruiting since late 2019, under football director Leigh Ramsdale and his team, rivals any club with Masters, while Willie Wheeler dominated the decider's second half.
