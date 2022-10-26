A magistrate has told a young Wodonga man he could so easily have killed someone after stealing a car and crashing into a house.
Adam Sutcliffe was drunk and behind the wheel of a utility owned by the father of a young woman he knew.
It was about 11pm on September 22 when she parked the car in Fielder Court, Albury, so she could go to the toilet.
Albury Local Court has heard she left the keys in the ignition ready for her return.
But when she came back she saw Sutcliffe - he later admitted to police he had downed up to 10 375ml bottles of apple cider between 6pm and 11pm - get in the driver's seat and take off.
"It was thankful that you only drove a short distance, that you drove into the ... house and not into a person and killed someone," magistrate Sally McLaughlin told the 21-year-old.
Sutcliffe, of Rex Court, pleaded guilty to take and drive a conveyance without consent of the owner, drive a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, destroy or damage property and not give particulars to the owner of damaged property.
After taking the ute, police said, Sutcliffe embarked on what turned out to be a 30-second journey to an address in Roper Street.
A man from the house where he stopped came out and quickly discovered that Sutcliffe was drunk, so called Triple-0.
Sutcliffe told the man he did not know how to drive a manual vehicle, just before crashing the front of the ute into the house.
This damaged rendering on the brickwork.
"The accused," police said," reversed and drove off without exchanging any details with (the resident)."
Sutcliffe returned the ute to the woman and was arrested by police after a meeting was arranged for the East Albury McDonald's at 1am.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said the incident was an alcohol abuse "wake-up call" for Sutcliffe, who was placed on a nine-month community corrections order and fined $1100.
Sutcliffe must pay $4229.20 for damage to the ute and $479.05 over the house.
