Pop superstar Jessica Mauboy and ARIA award winning rapper Illy will perform in Bright next month, headlining a live music festival designed to help the community rebound in the wake of COVID-19 and the 2019/2020 summer fires.
The Alpine Valley Vibes festival will be at Bright's Pioneer Park on Saturday, November 12.
Illy, who will play his latest release 'Like You' at the all-ages festival, said he was looking forward to his first ever performance in the North East town.
"I've played in Albury and Wodonga before, I've played at the snowfields before, but I've never actually played in Bright, so it's one of the last few places in Australia where I haven't been, so it's nice to finally tick it off the map," he said.
"It's always been crucial to me and for my plan for my career, that we get regional as much as possible, so I'm completely familiar with regional touring and I love it."
Musician Gretta Ray and Sydney garage rock 4-piece The Buoys will also be performing at the festival, with local area performers to be added to the bill later.
Alpine Valley Vibes was created to support the Alpine Council's young people and communities after the 2019/2020 bushfires and compounding impacts of COVID-19.
Mayor Sarah Nicholas said the event was just what the community needed as they head into another busy holiday season.
'We're very pleased to support a live music event that has a focus on the local community - and our young people," she said.
"This music event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together to experience a day of great live music, connection, and fun."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
