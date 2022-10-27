The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Illy, Jess Mauboy, Greta Ray and The Bouys set for Alpine Valley Vibes

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 27 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning Australian rapper Illy will perform his latest single 'Like You' at the Alpine Valley Vibes festival in November. Pictures supplied.

Pop superstar Jessica Mauboy and ARIA award winning rapper Illy will perform in Bright next month, headlining a live music festival designed to help the community rebound in the wake of COVID-19 and the 2019/2020 summer fires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.