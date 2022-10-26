Young gun Tom Bracher is determined to make the most of his opportunity in the VFL next season.
Bracher made his VFL debut for Richmond in round 3 this year against Footscray.
However, a combination of factors restricted him to playing only one more match for the Tigers late in the season.
After originally choosing Glenroy as his second club, Bracher crossed to Chiltern before the clearance deadline to play alongside older brother Nick.
The pair were instrumental in the Swans' flag triumph over Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
Bracher, 20, said he felt like he had matured rapidly over the past 12 months.
"Moving away from home and to Melbourne this year was a bit of an eye-opener and it took a while to adjust and settle in," Bracher said.
"But I've got an idea now of how to balance everything with footy and am better prepared if things don't go my way."
The silver lining for Bracher was playing in a flag for Chiltern alongside Nick.
"It certainly wasn't something that was on my radar at the start of the season," he said.
"I didn't think I would be playing footy alongside Nick again for a fair while to be honest.
"But I don't have any regrets.
"To have the ultimate success alongside Nick and finish on a high in what proved to be an up and down season for me was a big positive heading into next year."
Bracher enjoyed an outstanding finals series with his pinpoint disposal and decision making damaging.
"I thought I started to find my best form just before finals after adjusting to the new role I was playing," he said.
"I just wish the grand final was played on a fast deck."
