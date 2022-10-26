The new wave is gunning for the big names in the NSW Senior Open, which starts Friday.
Former European Tour winner Richard Green, ex-Japan Tour victor Scott Laycock and 2010 Victorian Open winner Jason Norris have turned 50 within the past two years and will tackle established Legends Tour players Peter Senior, Peter O'Malley and Co in the $120,000 event at Thurgoona Country Club Resort.
"You can never go far away from Peter Senior, just for pure consistency," Legends Tour coordinator Andy Rogers replied when quizzed on the favourites.
"But you've got to think Richard Green, he's got 12 years on Peter, so is hitting it a bit further, Scott Laycock just won the PGA Professionals Championship at Yarra Yarra and Jason Norris has just turned 50, he's a strong hitter of the ball, they'll be tough to beat."
Laycock's win was overshadowed by a wonderful show of generosity on his behalf.
The top two received an exemption into next month's $2 million Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.
Jayden Cripps, from NSW, and Queenslander TJ King faced a nerve-wracking play-off for the final position, but Laycock intervened by forfeiting his own exemption, allowing the younger players to compete.
Laycock claimed the Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship in early August, so he also boasts winning form on the Legends Tour.
Senior leads the Order of Merit from former US PGA Tour winner Andre Stolz, although there's still 21 events after Thurgoona, albeit as the weather threatens some tournaments, with Lismore scheduled to host an event next month.
"The course is in beautiful condition, the fairway and greens are beautiful, but naturally it's a little wet under foot," Rogers offered.
The forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology for the first two days is more favourable, with 4-8 and 0-1mms predicted respectively.
Sunday has a 70 per chance of rain, from 8-15mms.
Given the region's consistent rain in recent months, the course will favour the longer hitters, like ACT's Andrew Welsford and Victorian Lucien Tinkler.
"It will play long, so you'd think the scoring won't be as good as previous years and especially if they play in rain," Rogers suggested.
The event is the equal richest on the Legends Tour, alongside next week's Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond, an outer suburb in Sydney's north-west.
It's the first time the event will be held since 2019 with COVID wiping out the last two tournaments.
It had proven extremely popular in its original three-year stint, with free entry again for spectators, who can closely follow the players.
