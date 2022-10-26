A new wave of growth at Rovers United Bruck Cricket Club has resulted in a push for increased pathways for all players through its latest raffle.
With the help of the Toyota Good for Cricket scheme, the Eagles are seeking to raise $2500 to help update equipment for junior, senior, and female-specific programs.
In response to a spike in demand for a female specific facilities and equipment, the club has launched an all girls initiative it hopes to supplement through the fundraiser, as well as improve all round access.
"We're basically looking to improve our general facilities at the club," committee member Luke Whitten said.
"We've also just started a girls only program this year, and obviously the male gear isn't suitable so we're hoping to raise some cash for that."
A host of prizes are available, with the grand prize winner taking home a brand new Toyota.
Tickets can be found on the club's website or here, priced at $5 each.
