Willson Mack departs Brock-Burrum to attend university in Geelong

By Brent Godde
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
Brock-Burrum midfielder Willson Mack has relocated to Geelong to attend university. He played his 50th match for the Saints earlier this year after emerging through the club's junior ranks.

