Brock-Burrum midfielder Willson Mack has departed the club after recently relocating to Geelong.
The 21-year-old has moved to Geelong to attend university.
Mack notched his 50th match earlier this season after emerging through the club's junior ranks.
"I moved to Geelong last week and am on the hunt for a club to play for down here," Mack said.
"But I'm going to miss playing for Brock-Burrum and I rate it one of the best things I've ever done.
"It's definitely on the radar to head back there at some stage.
"It's certainly a place that is very close to my heart."
Mack played in a thirds flag in 2017 but senior success has so far eluded him.
He was part of the Saints' losing 2019 grand final to powerhouse Osborne which still cuts deep.
"I certainly feel like I've still got some unfinished business with the Saints," he said.
"To get my 50th this year is something that I'm proud of for sure."
