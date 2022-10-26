Rain, dam releases mean Albury Riverside Precinct won't open for summer

Heavy rainfall and high Murray River water levels have pushed back a multi-million-dollar Albury project, which will no longer be open for summer.
Work on the $6.49 million Albury Riverside Precinct, near Hovell Tree Park, has ground to a halt during recent wet weather.
Extensive works have been undertaken at the site, which will feature a boardwalk along the river, a jetty constructed with mooring points, shade structures installed and other developments.
Much of the project has been completed, but water has entered part of the development site at the rear of the Albury pool.
The project was due to be finished in February.
But council staff now expect a mid-winter completion date, which remains dependent on water level lowering.
"The river levels have impacted access to the piles which are required to complete the boardwalk," a spokeswoman said.
"As a result of this construction activities have slowed until the high river level subsides.
"The impact to the works commenced at the start of August, which aligns with the increase in Hume Weir releases due to inclement weather/flood water.
"At this stage we are looking at completion in mid-2023, depending on the duration of elevated Murray River water levels.
"The boardwalk will be constructed next, followed by completion of the landscape works to the section in front of the Albury Swimming Pool."
A section closer to Hovell Tree Park appears to have largely been completed, but extensive works are still required further downstream near the pool.
Work began at the site in July last year.
