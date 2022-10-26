The Border Mail
Rain, dam releases mean Albury Riverside Precinct won't open for summer

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:17am, first published 4:45am
Part of the project site at the back of the Albury pool has been flooded. Picture by James Wiltshire

Heavy rainfall and high Murray River water levels have pushed back a multi-million-dollar Albury project, which will no longer be open for summer.

