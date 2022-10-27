In the end, as police from two states moved in to snare him, Jaydon Mark Moon did what he had already done before.
For several days he had been driving around Albury like a maniac.
Once he used his stolen car to pursue people in another car who he wrongly believed were sheltering his girlfriend. She was the same woman who, "in a threatening manner", he chased around a table in a Thurgoona pub earlier that day after she refused his demands for cash.
CCTV footage shows Moon throwing two punches towards her head. One makes contact, then he speeds off in his car.
The following night he drove head-on at oncoming traffic, forcing motorists to veer out of his way at the last moment.
During his days of evading arrest a police helicopter followed him from above, its crew relaying his location to officers on the ground. The dangers he posed were extreme, but Moon had to be stopped.
Someone was going to be killed.
And so this is how his last day of freedom played out. Moon did not give up meekly. He did not reflect on his offending. He did not show any inclination of caring for the welfare of the police bearing down on him, just as he hadn't for strangers on the streets of Albury.
Instead, Moon stared down his pursuers and shoved his foot to the floor.
It was the afternoon of April 28, 2021. By that stage NSW police were in a joint operation with their Victorian counterparts to arrest the Glenroy man, then a month shy of his 26th birthday.
Moon was being chased in the area around Mate Street, North Albury. As one police car managed to get in front of his, another motorist pulled in behind.
Police jumped out and attempted to arrest Moon, who reversed and then tried to speed off just as a detective approached in his police four-wheel-drive. Moon slammed head-on into the vehicle, with such force that it left a damage bill of $55,000.
The night before, while following a vehicle in which he believed his estranged partner was a passenger, he deliberately used his car as a battering ram. At least eight times he lined up the other car in attempt to slam into it, not caring for the welfare of those inside.
It was around 11pm. Soon afterwards Moon reached speeds of up to 100km/h in the surrounding "built-up areas", then flew above the 160km/h mark.
But his arrest the next day - after leaping out of his car upon ramming the police four-wheel-drive - was anything but remarkable, though remarkably on-song for a young man with thoughts only for himself.
Moon ran. He scampered as fast as he could, on legs far more accustomed to stretching out in front of him in the driver's seat of a stolen car. Through a park he took off, a rabbit in the spotlight of the coppers right on their quarry's tail.
But there he failed for there he fell. This rabbit didn't have the spring to once more effect a slippery escape.
Moon tried to scale, to jump over a ute that was in his path - and tripped. He fell and was promptly swooped on by police, who made their arrest.
A crime spree that began when he torched a stolen Mazda 3 outside a North Albury primary school early on April 16 had finally come to an end on the 29th at 1.34am.
In the final 36 hours alone, Moon had been involved in three "major driving incidents". Now though he was on his way to a prison cell, refused bail and largely out of sight in the 18 months' since.
Aside from an occasional appearance on screen from jail when his case has gone before Albury Local Court, the matter of Jaydon Moon - one set of charges are under the name of Jaydon Doran - has reverted to a complicated, behind-the-scenes operation.
Much of that has been focused on lengthy, ongoing discussions between his defence and lawyers from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The court has long known that Moon was likely to plead-up on the police allegations, but that complexity meant it would take considerable time to reach agreement on exactly what this would entail.
It had taken so long that on a previous mention, in late September, Albury court registrar Wendy Howard warned defence lawyer David Barron that now was the time to hurry up. The four charge sequences, she sagely reminded him, had already been listed for a committal mention five times.
Next time, this week, would be the last. Moon would be committed to the District Court in Albury, and Mr Barron, with a knowing, slight smile of mutual understanding, agreed that he would.
An arraignment date for sentencing would be set for November 25.
Moon has now pleaded guilty before magistrate Susan McGowan, via a video link to the South Coast Correctional Centre, to a string of charges, after several were withdrawn by DPP representative Monique Coleman.
On some he was committed for sentence, while the balance will travel to the District Court for consideration during the overall sentencing exercise carried out by Judge Sean Grant.
Moon, 27, faces considerably more time in jail beyond his spell on remand, having admitted to predatory driving, four counts of disqualified driving, two of dangerous driving, police pursuit, using an offensive weapon, namely a vehicle, to prevent lawful detention, driving under the influence of drugs, larceny, using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence, intimidation and three counts of destroy or damage property.
Several of these were second-offence charges.
Any hint of the seriousness of his predicament though could not be seen at this week's committal. His only concern was about an apprehended violence order in place to protect his ex-partner.
Moon became irritated on speaking up, claiming the woman was supposed to be in court because she wanted it removed. He was promptly told though, by Mr Barron, that the order would stay as it was a routine step in domestic violence cases where charges were laid.
Moon barely mumbled, stood up and turned, returning to his cell.
Again, he wasn't applying for bail.
