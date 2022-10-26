The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Bullets name side to face South West Steamers in Plan B Regional Bash opener

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 26 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury and Zimbabwe batter Innocent Kaia is in the Border Bullets side. Picture by James Wiltshire

The inclusion of Zimbabwe star Innocent Kaia has given the Border Bullets a major lift ahead of their Plan B regional Bash opener this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.