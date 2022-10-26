The inclusion of Zimbabwe star Innocent Kaia has given the Border Bullets a major lift ahead of their Plan B regional Bash opener this weekend.
Kaia, having returned to play for Albury just a couple of months after taking on Australia in a One-Day International series, is named as one of two overseas players in the Bullets side alongside Corowa's Mitch Wagstaff.
Wagstaff signed a rookie deal at Derbyshire earlier this month so it's no wonder Bullets coach Trent Ball is thrilled to have both players at his disposal.
"Last year, we did so well in two games but once we stepped up to the ACT, we struggled at the top of the order," Ball said.
"Getting Innocent and Wagstaff, who's a top-order player at Derbyshire, that's probably what we needed, those class bats up top.
"We've still got Liam Scammell and Robbie Jackson, who can bat through the middle, but we needed guys at the top who can play against that better cricket."
Jackson is one of two Wodonga players selected, alongside BJ Garvey, while Kaia is joined in the side by Albury team-mate Alex Popko.
Lavington have three players in the side and there are two from Tallangatta, with eight of the 11 provincial clubs represented.
The Bullets are scheduled to start their campaign against South West Steamers on Sunday, with the game at Alexandra Park the first of three pool matches with the top side progressing to finals day at the SCG.
"We've got a couple of guys who have been around for a while but we've also added in a couple who had good years like BJ Garvey and Chris Galvin, good fellas to have around the group," Ball said.
"We're lucky Shoaib Shaikh and Talor Scott pass as local players now so that made selection easier than having to pick two (overseas) out of those four.
"It's disappointing we haven't had three rounds of the season played leading into Sunday but I'm still pretty excited to see how we go.
"That's a pretty solid team, especially when you've got someone like Innocent who's just coming off an international series.
"His class has shown every time he hits the ball."
Elsewhere on Sunday, the Wagga Sloggers host ACT Aces, with the pool stage set to conclude with a double-header in Griffith on November 13.
The Bullets will open up against Wagga that day before looking to get their revenge against the ACT after losing last season's pool decider against the Aces at Lavington.
BORDER BULLETS: Innocent Kaia (Albury), Alex Popko (Albury), Shoaib Shaikh (Tallangatta), Mitch Wagstaff (Corowa), Liam Scammell (St Patrick's, captain), Bob Jackson (Wodonga), Chris Galvin (Lavington), Talor Scott (New City), BJ Garvey (Wodonga), Lachie McMillan (Belvoir), Dave Tassell (Lavington), Sam Stephens (Tallangatta), Ryan Brown (Lavington).
