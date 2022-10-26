Police seek assistance to find missing Lavington teen Isaac Robinson

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenager from Lavington.
Isaac Robinson, 14, was last seen leaving Ainslie Avenue on Sunday.
He has spoken to family members but hasn't been seen.
Albury police were notified on Wednesday and officers are trying to locate the teenager.
"Police and family hold concerns for Isaac's welfare due to his age," a police spokeswoman said.
"Isaac is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 170cm tall, of thin build, with a red mullet and freckles.
"It's believed Isaac may have travelled across the border into Wodonga."
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
