THE NSW and Victorian premiers are coming to Albury hospital this morning to make a health-related announcement.
Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews are slated to hold a joint media conference at the site at 11.30am.
The Border Mail has not been told what the announcement will involve, but it is likely to be related to the ongoing push for a new hospital on the Border.
Mr Perrottet and Mr Andrews' visit follows health ministers from both states coming to Albury hospital in July to turn a sod on the construction of an expanded emergency department.
At the time, Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas and NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor pointed to the need for a new intergovernmental agreement to be signed off to then aid progress towards a fresh hospital which is also subject to a master plan which has been subject to delays.
