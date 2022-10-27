African community-led festival Vuka Africa will take over The Cube Wodonga Friday from 6pm.
While the festival's main aim is to highlight the vibrancy of African culture, the Border's other multitude of cultures will also be celebrated.
STARTTS community development officer Marcel Bentana invited everyone to join in.
"We have seen the number of Africans growing on the Border," he said.
"We want to bring all the nationalities together and showcase what we have on offer.
"We want people to immerse themselves in the culture because we didn't get a chance to do that during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So the night for us is about waking up from the isolation we all faced and to share that with the community."
Mr Bentana said event organisers had been planning the festival since the beginning of the year, with a goal of helping people meet newcomers to the area.
"We also want to share the history of our arrival and settlement in the regions," he said.
"The event is about connecting together and the name Vuka Africa, which means wake up Africa, is a festival to showcase art, performances, music and traditional cuisine.
"It's about connection and celebration." An extensive line-up of entertainment will be on offer from 6pm, including the Orange-based band ZimPride Marimba and artists Edward Eshun and Mr Vinnie.
"We think Africans have a joyous culture and we want to share that with Albury-Wodonga," Mr Bentana said."We have music acts travelling from right across Australia too."
More than 100 tickets have already been sold for the event, with tickets also being sold at the door for $2.
The weekend leads into the North East Food and Wine Festival, which will be held at Junction Place, Wodonga, Saturday from 3pm.
