A major Border region builder has "scaled back" its Albury-Wodonga operation due to supply, trade availability and market downturn issues.
Dennis Family Homes confirmed on Thursday it had also completely withdrawn from the Wagga housing market.
Dennis Family Homes chief executive officer Peter Levinge said the changes would have an impact on some staff but that it would meet all contractual obligations to its customers.
"The Dennis Family Homes business has been evaluating the impact of ongoing supply chain issues, and trade availability pressures, combined with the downturn in the housing market," Mr Levinge said.
"In light of these challenges, the business entered into consultation with staff in anticipation of scaling back some operations and right sizing the business.
"In Wagga Wagga, we are withdrawing from the market, and in Albury-Wodonga, we are scaling back our retail presence and turning our focus to developing our community housing offering.
"These changes will impact some staff, who will be supported with an individual plan, redeployment opportunities across the wider business, and support from our wellbeing support program and outplacement consultancy, and in accordance with the national employment standard."
Dennis Family Homes, which started in Melbourne in 1960 and was constructing about 1000 homes a year in Victoria and NSW seven years ago, had been operating in the Albury-Wodonga region for 20 years.
Mr Levinge said there would be no changes to the company's operations in Shepparton, Geelong or Ballarat.
Master Builders Association president for Albury-Wodonga Dale Paddle said he understood existing projects under construction by the firm would not be affected by the firm's changes.
"A lot of companies, big and small, are under a lot of a pressure at the moment," Mr Paddle said.
Mr Paddle had on several occasions previously called on governments to review fixed price contracts for home construction, saying insolvency was a major concern as supply issues bit.
In September, Border region builder Darko Gorupic of Trentwood Homes said skyrocketing material and labour costs were putting all builders at risk.
Mr Gorupic said his supply issues "were not any different to the big companies".
