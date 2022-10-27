The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Dennis Family Homes cuts back Border, NE activity, pulls out of Wagga

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:50pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga office of Dennis Family Homes.

A major Border region builder has "scaled back" its Albury-Wodonga operation due to supply, trade availability and market downturn issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.