Man facing murder count over Wodonga death appears before court

A man accused of murdering a father in Wodonga will return to court on November 2.
Supreme Court directions hearings were held in Benjamin Stiler's Supreme Court matter in Melbourne on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Wodonga man is accused of murdering Duwayne Johnson, 26, on Woodland Street on January 16.
A murder charge was issued the day after the incident and Stiler was arrested on January 21.
The matter, heard before judicial registrar Tim Freeman, was largely procedural, and set out a timeline for the matter to progress.
Stiler was represented by lawyer Leighton Gwynn during the proceedings.
Kristie Churchill appeared on behalf of the Office of Public Prosecutions.
The matter was adjourned to the same court in Melbourne on November 22.
