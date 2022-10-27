The Murray Bushrangers under-16 pre season squad has been named, with the next generation of football stars outlined to contest next year's NAB League Futures program.
A total of 61 players have been picked from recent trials held in Wangaratta, while the pack was also judged on performances at the 2022 V-Line under-15 carnival conducted in Shepparton.
With 32 of the players picked hailing from 14 different clubs across the North East Border and Southern NSW region, assistant coach Simon Grumley said he's pleased with this year's talent pool.
"We've picked a good squad, there's a lot of talent through there and we'll just see how it pans out in the next couple of months on where they really sit," he said.
"We're pretty confident we've got a good group which is great.
"There's a bunch of us who look at their footy throughout the year then we get a good look at them through the V-Line carnival.
"We also do the testing day so we get all that information together and break it down from there.
"It's not an overnight selection, it's a long process involving months of work."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The 61-strong group will train together in the lead up to Christmas before returning at the end of January for further sessions and a trial game, where a squad of 25 will be finalised.
Months on the training track will then culminate with two games aligning with the opening rounds of the NAB League around late March.
It shapes as another golden opportunity for the local pool who've stuck by the game despite COVID, which has taken its toll on all sporting numbers.
Grumley said while talent levels within the Bushrangers' ranks remain strong, the depth isn't perhaps what is was pre-pandemic.
"I think the talent is still there, the numbers aren't - that's the difference," he said.
"There are kids who are out there who through COVID have gone and found other things and haven't come back to footy.
"But look, the kids who are playing, the talent is still there but it's not in the numbers it used to be I think."
The squad is as follows:
Ryan Ash, Ash Young, Steele Chapman, Oscar Lambourn (Shepparton Bears), Trent Berry, Will Friday, Riley Hall, Jack Marks (Mansfield), Max Bihun, Oscar Roberts (Wangaratta Imperials), Mac Calleja, William Emmanuelli, Reeve Evans, Kade James, Caden Ratcliffe (Mooroopna), Blake Capper (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Adam Champagne (Cobram), Jaidyn Chee, Rory Sammon (Benalla Bulldogs), Ryder Corrigan, Harry Dean, Isaiah Robertson, Harrison Wilson, Baxter Wilson (Lavington), Joshua Dohnt, Ned Frostick, Benjamin McDonald (Nathalia), Chad Donald, Cooper Newton (Wangaratta Magpies), Rory Duffy, Flynn Grumley, Lucca Pena, Joshua Winkler (Shepparton Swans), Caile Duryea, Ethan Lane, Jay Lavis (Corowa-Rutherglen), Charlie Eames, Charlie Kerwin (Wangaratta Centrals), Max Elder, Riley Onley (Shepparton United), Tom Ford (Rutherglen), Zac Forge, Xavier Mitchell, Ryder Stevens (Yarrawonga), Cody Gardiner, Liam Hetherton, Christian Moncrieff (North Albury), Jayden Geisler, Sonny Rowe (Barooga), Zach Graham, Sonny Styles-Hynes (Albury), Nate Grieves (Tocumwal), Mitch Hack, Jeremy Stone (Wodonga Bulldogs), Jack Hazeldine, Tyler Thomason, Harry Stripeikis (Myrtleford), Max Hooper (Shepparton Notre), Charlie Lugg (Wangaratta College), Harry Moon (Numurkah), Hugh Murphy, Melvic Pampai (Seymour), Tait Smith (Wodonga Raiders), Charles Thompson (Euroa), Eden White (Wangaratta Tigers), Hamish Willett (Benalla Giants).
