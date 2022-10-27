Man accused of junior football umpire assault before court

A man accused of assaulting a junior football umpire during a game at Yarrawonga will return to court next year.
Shannon Prideaux is facing charges of recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault and making threats to kill over the July 24 incident.
The matter was listed before Cobram court on Wednesday and will return on February 1.
