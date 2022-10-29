The furore arising from Albury Council's denial of planning permission for a multi-storey residential development on an old service station site at the corner of Thurgoona and Pemberton streets led me to take a drive around the streets and lanes of the surrounding old west Albury subdivisions.
Small blocks crammed with pretentious dwellings and large sheds of widely varying styles from the earlier Federation to Californian cottages to 1970s multi-storey monstrosities to ultra-modern metal clad block houses such as exist next to the site in question.
With no cohesive architectural style maintained throughout the area, the proposed building cannot offend by being out of place.
Elsewhere in the nearby Albury CBD we see newly built multi-storey residential buildings such as in Hume Street, the hideous tax office which overshadows the original Federation-style stable buildings, the Gardens Medical Centre overlooking our beautiful botanic gardens and we are about to see Zauner commence a multi-storey car park and office building which will overshadow the original stone two-storey Kia Ora building from the 1850s in Townsend St.
With such a highly contentious Albury planning history and the rejection of planning staff advice to approve the development, your readers await the result of any developer's appeal to a higher authority.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Monday, I received a flyer from the Liberal party, telling me that IND = Dan. Really? It didn't even get the colour right ... Jacqui is yellow, Helen was orange. I recall one quite similar during the federal election, only it was a vote for Helen was a vote for Albanese. How laughable that this is still considered a legitimate proposition. It just reinforces why I will vote for an independent.
What this type of smear reveals is an organisation out of touch with its constituents. The electorate is far more sophisticated than this and we deserve better. For example, we understand that a political party demands loyalty and sticking to the party line, regardless of the views of the electorate.
To be fair, I've known some excellent party representatives, but we seem to have been reduced to smear and falsehoods as more and more independents are putting their hands up. And they are getting elected!
If the federal election did not put all hopefuls on notice that things need to change, then the best advice would be to start thinking about another career.
The community of Benambra wants and deserves a representative that is first and foremost for Benambra, who has ideas and is not afraid to share them. On top of this Jacqui would never stoop to smear. It's about the policies.
