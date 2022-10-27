Jack Haugen will be back in Kiewa-Sandy Creek colours next season.
The former Wodonga Raider played eight games for the Hawks in 2021 but didn't feature this season, so coach Jack Neil has welcomed his return.
"Jack brings so much energy and intensity at the contest," Neil said.
"He's a real ball-winner and very fit so he's going to add some depth to our midfield, which we need.
"That's not to say we're pinning all our hopes on him but he's going to add some of the stuff we were trying to create throughout the year.
"He's got that in spades; his toughness at the contest and his work-rate will be the two things we'll really value and he'll do that very easily."
Neil hopes to land three or four more recruits.
"It's a hard market," he said.
"With player points and the salary cap, there's a lot to negate.
"We could recruit seven players but you can't actually fit them all into the team or you may not be able to afford what they're worth."
