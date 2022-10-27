A MAYOR and medical leader have raised concerns over NSW and Victoria agreeing to rebuild the Albury hospital instead of building a new hospital on a fresh site.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and be completed by 2027.
The deal follows a community fight for a new hospital, with clinicians arguing that a greenfields site was required to cater to community growth and service demands.
Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke told media, at Thursday's announcement, the planning outcome favoured a new site.
"The project control group, with the clinicians on board, we went through a plan and it come up as a greenfields (site) would be the best option but there was always two options, that was the preferred option, but at the end of the day we really need to get on with the job over here," Mr Burke said.
Mr Perottet and Mr Andrews said their health chiefs' advice was revamping Albury hospital would be the best result for patients.
"Both our teams have gone through and looked at all the different options and....there's absolute agreement this is the best option to get the project completed fast but also to make sure we can progressively move services across into brand new buildings," Mr Andrews said.
Border Medical Association secretary Phillip Steele noted Mr Burke's acknowledged a greenfields location was preferred and "that was validated by the master planning process".
"Whilst we acknowledge our community has finally been told that the greenfield was the preferred option, we question why the advice to the premiers was changed," Dr Steele said.
He also noted Thursday's funding announcement covered three of five stages as part of upgrading the existing hospital and it would take until 2034 for all to be done.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton pondered if a rebuild was best in the long term.
"What are we going to do as a community in 28 years from now, when we twiddle our thumbs and scratch our head, and go 'where did we go wrong and could we have done better?" Cr Poulton said.
He said people were "rightly worried and sceptical in Wodonga" given uncertainty about which hospital services would remain in the city and the future status of an emergency department in the city.
Mr Andrews said a "conversation" would need to happen with the community helping to drive which operations remain south of the Murray River.
