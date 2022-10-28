A decision to speed in a Mercedes while drink-driving led to two men being flown to hospital with major injuries.
Wade Kilborn Keenan smashed into a tree on the Great Alpine Road at Porepunkah on February 27 last year.
His passenger suffered a raft of injuries including facial bone fractures, deep cuts to his face, a fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, spleen injury and cuts to his hand.
The 47-year-old spent nearly two months in hospital after being airlifted to the Alfred Hospital, while Keenan suffered multiple broken bones, multiple lacerations and a fractured eye socket.
He spent seven weeks in hospital, followed by rehabilitation.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard the 46-year-old, who on Thursday admitted to a charge of dangerous driving causing serious injury, had blown 0.076 after the crash.
He had been travelling at an estimated 92km/h in the 80km/h zone before hitting the tree.
Keenan's father and former federal police detective sergeant Robert Keenan became emotional while recalling a phone call he received after the incident.
"It's the hardest part of my life that I've lived," he said, noting there had been a lengthy wait to find out what had happened to his only offspring.
The former Wangaratta resident fought back tears after he recalled initially being told his son hadn't made the helicopter flight to Melbourne.
His experiences in policing suggested something serious had happened.
Keenan's parents didn't get any further information until about six hours after the crash.
"It's been a tragedy for the family, the wider family, and his friends," his father said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Keenan had been staying at Porepunkah during a camping trip for dads and their sons.
He had been drinking during the afternoon and drove to Bright to get pizzas and crashed the blue Mercedes during the return trip.
The vehicle had skidded for 57 metres before hitting the tree.
The court heard Keenan, a property developer, had no criminal or driving priors.
Magistrate Anne Goldsborough said the charge would usually result in a jail term or a corrections order.
She said speed and alcohol were "often a deadly combination".
She imposed a $6500 fine without conviction, with an 18-month driving ban.
Keenan must use an alcohol interlock once he is relicensed.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.