Funding promise a lot of money but we simply cannot afford to get this wrong

The news of a visit by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews on Thursday morning created a great deal of excitement and anticipation.
It was the first time since 2001 that the NSW and Victorian premiers had been together in the Twin Cities. Something big was brewing. But would it be the announcement of what our community needs - a new, single-site world class hospital?
Yesterday, we learned for the first time that the greenfield option was preferred by the board of Albury Wodonga Health, backing the concerns of its clinicians, and that it was the option validated by that master planning process. Why then, has the advice to the premiers of NSW and Victoria been different. Why has the advice in fact undermined that long-running process.
We acknowledge that $558 million in funding for our health service is welcome, and overdue. But with respect, is this just one more Band-Aid, albeit, a much larger one than we are used to seeing. We are entitled to ask. Something just doesn't sit right when the announcement is at odds with the master plan, surely.
We need and deserve a hospital that is fit for purpose, taking into account the growth of our community, into the future. Instead, we will likely see a strained health service continue to try to soldier on in a second-rate hospital that will now have to continue to function for years while it is a building site.
No one knows what is needed in terms of this community's health needs better than those that work in our health service. They have told us in no uncertain terms. We believe them. We back them. Why would bureaucrats question their authority on this?
We don't want to sound ungrateful. It's a significant funding promise. But if NSW and Victoria have got this wrong, then our community will be paying the price for decades to come.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.