Alex Novak is ready to go guns blazing as A-grade coach of the Dederang Mt Beauty Bombers next season.
The side recently announced the appointment of Novak, alongside Erin Martin and Shan Larkin as respective B and C-grade mentors for 2023, and the 28-year-old cannot wait to strap into the driving seat.
"It's a privilege to come in and coach this A-grade side, obviously 'Goonz' and 'Nelza' (former coaches Justine Goonan and Jenelle Williamson) did a really good job setting up the platform," she said.
"Obviously it's still early, but everyone has been really good as far as recommitment goes.
"We want to have fun - it's country netball - but I also have a vision and an intention to push ourselves."
Novak took the reins as B-grade coach last year, performing a spinning plate act as she balanced playing A-grade while leading the second division side.
The A-grade Dederang Mt Beauty contingent enjoyed a stark improvement on the 2021 season in their most recent campaign, finishing up in eighth with 28 points.
It was night and day compared to the 2021 run which resulted in just one win, with Novak's on court ability a contributing factor in the Bombers' booming back half of the season in 2022.
It's left her hungry for success and, with a strong platform to spring off, next season poses as one which could send some shockwaves through the competition.
"Previously, playing A-grade and coaching B-grade had me going back and forth between the two - next year A-grade will have my full focus as playing coach," she said.
"I think last season we had a lot of interest going into the season, and that resulted in a lot of fresh faces within the squad.
"It probably took us the first half of last season to find our groove, especially playing against teams which had been playing together for a number of years.
"In the second half, we shocked a lot of teams by closing down margins and winning quarters against sides which had beaten us earlier in the season.
"I think the benefit of me leading is I know the club, I know our deficits and I know what we're capable of."
