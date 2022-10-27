Brutal slaughter spurs paramedic to run for Animal Justice Party in Benambra

A paramedic has launched an election campaign for the Animal Justice Party in Benambra, as the party stands candidates in all 104 electorates for the first time.
Challenging the 16-year incumbent is Mike Fuery, a long serving paramedic for whom the 2022 Victorian election is his first tilt at politics.
Mr Fuery was joined by candidate for Northern Victoria, 30-year-old youth advocate and former staffer Georgie Purcell.
Mr Fuery said witnessing the off-book killing of a horse during an emergency callout had stirred him to politics.
"It involved coming to care for someone who was injured from being thrown from a horse," Mr Fuery said.
"We were told there was a vet coming but 'the vet' turned out to be a euphemism."
"That horse was slaughtered by someone with a sledgehammer," he said.
Mr Purcell said he would use the position to add animal-friendly and environmentally sustainable consideration to all matters before parliament.
"You can do one of two things, either sit on that stuff and internalise it or take some outward action to address it. That is why I've put my hand up for this," he said.
Miss Purcell has spent the past four years as the chief of staff for the Animal Justice Party's first elected member of parliament in the state, Western Victoria MP Andy Meddick.
Miss Purcell said she decided to take on a more active role in order to improve representation for young people, particularly young women.
"Decisions are made every single day that impact young people, young lives and the issues that they care about, but we are not getting a seat at the table," Miss Purcell said.
"I realised there was only so long I could complain I didn't feel represented until I actually did something myself."
"We are trying to lean into the youth vote this election because there are a lot of new people voting. Our party gives them something to believe in," she said.
As elected representatives, both candidates said they would be guided by the Animal Justice Party's values of kindness, equality, rationality and non-violence when voting on legislation or making decisions on issues outside their specialty areas.
Mr Fuery was moved towards politics after witnessing animal cruelty. Miss Purcell became involved with the cause more than a decade ago following the expose on the live export trade, a galvanising political moment which led to Animal Justice Party gaining in the popular vote and installing its first member to the legislative council in the 2015 NSW election.
She said it had been a challenge to break out from the perception that Animal Justice was a single-issue party.
"We absolutely are not," Miss Purcell said.
However, in a year where the major issues dominating election discourse are health, roads and cost of living, the attention of voters will be hard won.
Mr Fuery said he would use his political platform to advocate for animals, people and the planet to other parliamentarians, and could make an impact on legislation and regulations from a minor party position.
"When it is explained to them and pointed out, they are sympathetic. It is just that there is no one making specific cases for a lot of these issues," Mr Fuery said.
"A lot of them are very supportive. "
