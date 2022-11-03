Bringing back denim nostalgia: Explore the reimagined Levi's 501

With their 150th-anniversary celebration approaching, denim lovers can rejoice as these icons return to a cult favourite to offer a new on-trend style - the 501®. Picture supplied

This is a commercial collaboration with Levi's.

If there's one denim brand that needs no introduction globally, it has to be Levi's.

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who has never owned at least one pair of jeans or shorts from the cult-classic Red Tab brand.

Reimagining a classic

The 501® denim is no stranger to reinvention. Levi's® loves to take the wardrobe staple and get creative with the fit, aligning it with current trends and styles.

This year is no different, and with current trends turning an eye to all things late '90s, Levi's is introducing the 501 '90s jean.

Keen to tap into our collective love of nostalgia, Levi's Chief Product Officer Karyn Hillman also wanted to capture the deep sense of comfort that comes with owning a pair of well-worn, loved jeans.

"With denim, nostalgia can be a source of comfort and style. Having that favourite worn-in pair of jeans from the past is what we aim to capture with the new 501 '90s jean - it taps into that vintage look and feel, but it's been made fresh and modern for today," Karen advises.

"It's inspired by how people wore our 501s in the late '90s," she adds. "A bit more relaxed, midrise, with just the right amount of bagginess in the leg - easy, effortless and cool."

And the new Levi's 501 definitely achieves this! Featuring a relaxed fit through the seat and leg, the jeans provide a slightly looser silhouette that really captures the late 90s vibe.



They're the perfect accompaniment to all those others 90s trends we're seeing across the catwalk and high street at the moment.

Creative trailblazer partnerships highlight the 501s versatility

To help celebrate their 150th year and the launch of the new Levi's® 501®, seven creative innovators across arts, culture and fashion will showcase their take on the classic, adding their own stylistic twists.

Explore unique perspectives and the evolution of a fashion classic with:

Hip-hop innovator, actor, and producer Kid Cudi. Artist, designer, and cultural arbiter Tremaine Emory. Sonic innovator and founding member of legendary Beastie Boys' Mike D. Fashion icon Nathan Westling. Model, creative director, and style innovator Gia Seo. Stylist, sartorial taste-maker, and first Black woman to style a Vogue magazine cover Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Model, musician, and member of the punk band The Paranoyds, Staz Lindes.

Recognised for their trailblazing personas and alignment with everything Levi's® represents, Chief Marketing officer Karen Rily Grant advises:

"The Original 501® is a true icon and has been for almost 150 years. It's a foundational piece in everyone's closet and the perfect blank canvas for individual style and self-expression. For this campaign, we proudly teamed up with seven trailblazers famous for pushing boundaries and living authentic lives fuelled by creativity and originality."

"They embody the aspirational spirit that Levi's 501 is famous for," she adds.

Find your self expression

Levi's® prides itself on clothing lines that can be used as a foundational base for self-expression. With an aim to transcend rigid gender norms, Levi's® offer an opportunity to make their clothing an extended, external expression of your personality.