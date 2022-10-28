The heavy rain just keeps on coming

The past week has seen variable rainfalls, with some thunderstorm activity in our regions.
There have been isolated heavy rainfalls, with flash flooding at some places. During the afternoon and early evening of last Sunday, Renmark in South Australia was belted by 95.6mm rainfall. This was not only easily the wettest October day in 133 years of records, but also easily the wettest ever day for any other month. This month's rainfall has reached 140mm, easily surpassing the previous wettest October of 128mm in 1892 and also the wettest for any other month. The previous highest monthly totals at Renmark were 137mm in February 1950 and 130.6mm in April 1974. The first one did lead to major floods in various districts late March or early April of 1950 in NSW and Victoria. The second one did set up major floods in Victoria in May 1974.
On October 21, Moree received 107.8mm - the town's wettest October day in 143 years of records and just surpassing the previous wettest October day of 106.7mm on October 16, 1954. Large sections of Moree were flooded. Further rain the next two days lifted the October rainfall to 199mm, just enough to surpass the record wet October of 1954 when 195mm was recorded. The heavy rain events of October 1954 in Moree, and also in Coonabarabran when 188mm fell in October 1954, certainly set up very heavy rain in Victoria the last week of October 1954, again during the first and third week of November, and again during the first and second week of December 1954. The summer of 1954-55 was warmer than average, with top temperatures just reaching 40 degrees late in December 1954 and again early January in Victoria. There was heavy rain and thunderstorms in Victoria during the early part of February 1955.
Deniliquin has recorded 182mm this month - easily a record for October. The previous wettest October was 125mm in 1870, which was an exceptionally wet year in eastern Austraia. The Murray River had its biggest floods all the way into Goolwa, South Australia. Albury has now recorded 157mm this month - the wettest for October since 1992 and before that in 1934. Major floods hit in late November of both 1934 and 1992 in Victoria.
For a change after cooler than normal days, very hot weather has invaded the northern part of Western Australia and at Victoria River Downs, west of Daly Waters, during the last six days.
Maximum temperatures have reached 44.5 degrees, almost a record high for October.
Previous October highs did occur in 1953, 1984, 1987, 1993, 2002 and last year. Three of those - 1987, 1993 and last year - did set up a wetter than average summer in Victoria, while all six cases set up very hot days during the third and fourth weeks of January.
