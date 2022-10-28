The heavy rain just keeps on coming

On October 21, Moree received 107.8mm - the town's wettest October day in 143 years of records and just surpassing the previous wettest October day of 106.7mm on October 16, 1954. Large sections of Moree were flooded. Further rain the next two days lifted the October rainfall to 199mm, just enough to surpass the record wet October of 1954 when 195mm was recorded. The heavy rain events of October 1954 in Moree, and also in Coonabarabran when 188mm fell in October 1954, certainly set up very heavy rain in Victoria the last week of October 1954, again during the first and third week of November, and again during the first and second week of December 1954. The summer of 1954-55 was warmer than average, with top temperatures just reaching 40 degrees late in December 1954 and again early January in Victoria. There was heavy rain and thunderstorms in Victoria during the early part of February 1955.