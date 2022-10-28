The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

The heavy rain just keeps on coming

By Peter Nelson
October 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many areas across southern NSW and North East Victoria have again experienced heavy rainfall, as well as some thunderstorms. Picture by Shutterstock

The past week has seen variable rainfalls, with some thunderstorm activity in our regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.