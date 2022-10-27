A MULTI-STOREY car park will be erected on the corner of Borella Road and East Street and linked to Albury hospital's new clinical services building by a bridge.
The building, likened to Wagga hospital's seven-storey acute services tower, will cover existing hospital car parking on the north-eastern corner of the Albury campus near the cancer centre.
Former Albury Wodonga Health chairwoman and Better Border Health lobby group member Nicki Melville said she was disappointed a greenfields site had not been chosen but welcomed the $558 million investment.
She also noted it was significant that the intergovernmental agreement, which governs the cross border service, had been re-signed to extend to 2034.
"It's fantastic, it's been lapsed since 2015 so hallelujah for that; it gives us security of governance which is great," Ms Melville said.
Albury NSW Nurses and Midwives Association president Geoffrey Hudson said it was a "bit perplexing" the brownfields option had been chosen given clinicians sought a new site.
"At the end of the day we need more beds, we need more operating theatres, but more importantly than anything we need more staff because you can have a nice shiny tower full of empty beds but if you don't have the nursing staff and the admin staff and everything to go along with that, it's actually not going to help the community," Mr Hudson said.
"We need the hospital that is going to suit us for 2050 not 2030 and that's always been the issue with this place, it was built to service a population size which is much, much smaller than it always has."
