Yackandandah family escapes serious injury after tree crushes car

Updated October 27 2022 - 9:19am, first published 8:30am
A couple with a baby had a lucky escape when a tree fell on their car in wet conditions on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Yackandandah couple and their three-month-old baby boy are lucky to be alive after a huge tree crashed onto their car while they were driving home on Thursday afternoon.

