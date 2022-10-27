A Yackandandah couple and their three-month-old baby boy are lucky to be alive after a huge tree crashed onto their car while they were driving home on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred on the Yackandandah road about 4.30pm in rainy conditions.
Motorists travelling directly behind the family were first on the scene and called Triple-0 before immediately helping the 35-year-old mother and her baby.
Witnesses say the mother was in shock, suffering back pain and had sustained a whiplash injury.
The father appeared unhurt and was able to assist police when they arrived, but the front of the white Mazda CX-5 was completely crushed by the fallen tree.
A witness said it was a shocking scene.
"One more metre and they could all have been dead," they said.
Passers-by kept the victims comfortable until police, ambulance and local paramedic crews arrived a short time later.
The mother and baby were wrapped in blankets while they waited for help in another motorist's car.
The crash victims were returning from a visit to family when the accident occurred just a few kilometres from their home.
SES crews arrived on the scene about 30 minutes later and began to clear limbs and the fallen tree from across the road while traffic banked up on either side. CFA volunteers also assisted.
The woman and baby were taken to Albury hospital for treatment.
