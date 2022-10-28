When you've had a year like Callum Langlands, there's no need to put a positive spin on things.
Langlands will finish 2022 with three premiership medals, having been a pivotal figure in the North Albury side which won CAW's provincial double last season.
The 25-year-old claimed 27 wickets to finish second in the league bowling and also played a match-winning knock with the bat in the T20 grand final.
Langlands followed up that success on the football field, helping Holbrook's reserves to their first flag for 22 years as well as playing five games in the seniors.
"It's been a really rewarding year with three premierships if you count the T20 grand final," Langlands said.
"When you get those kind of rewards, it makes it all worthwhile.
"It was a really enjoyable season at Holbrook.
"Myself and a couple of other mates, Justin Bishop and Connor Smith, we needed a bit of a change (from North Albury) so decided to make the move out there.
"I just wanted to enjoy my football and have a bit of fun - and winning is a pretty good feeling.
"We were down at three-quarter-time in the grand final but no-one dropped their heads and the celebrations were pretty big afterwards.
"It's always been cricket for me though.
"I've definitely been more of a cricketer than a footballer to be honest; I just feel like I'm better at cricket."
There were plenty of ferocious backyard cricket battles with brother Doulton growing up although Langlands was sending down some very different deliveries back then.
"I was always a medium-pacer," he explained.
"But one year, I had a bit of a sore back and decided to bowl a bit of spin.
"A few people around the club (New City) told me to stick at it because there's a lot of young players that can't actually spin the ball and I found a way to do it.
"It's just one of those things that came naturally to me, I suppose.
"I watched a lot of Shane Warne videos when I was growing up and he was really inspirational to me, so it was pretty rough when he passed away.
"With leg-spin, you have to have an edge mentally because your best ball can also be your worst ball.
"Everything's hittable when you bowl spin so you've got to have something about you that you can be a little bit more resilient."
So when you've just been slapped for six, what does it take to toss the next ball up?
"Maturity is probably the word that comes to mind," Langlands said.
"When I was younger, I got hit around but as I've got older, I've understood that it's going to happen; your best ball is hittable, if the batter uses his feet and goes the right way about it.
"I love that technical aspect of cricket.
"That's probably why I like cricket a lot more than footy because I feel like there's a lot more going on behind the scenes and in everyone's head.
"Cricket's as much of a mind game as it is physical.
"I love the competitive edge and I love the mind games."
Hoppers coach and captain Matt Condon played a huge role in Langlands' outstanding 2021/22 campaign.
"As a young spin bowler, you've got to have a coach or captain who backs you in every week, especially in one-day and T20 cricket.
"If you have a bad over or you're not on the money straight away, it's pretty hard for a captain to trust you.
"That's a big part of the cricket around here these days, there's a lot of young kids that aren't backed by their captain or their coach and that probably turns them away from cricket or stops them from bowling spin.
"I just backed myself a lot more last season.
"Having 'Condo' there, backing me in and throwing me the ball, with confidence, that definitely helped."
North Albury are seeking to become the first team in 15 years to successfully defend the provincial premiership and Langlands believes they've got what it takes to buck that particular trend.
"We've had the capabilities of doing that over the last five years," he said.
"Five years ago, it was rained out, second one we won, third one COVID hit and Wodonga won, the year after that we lost to Lavi and then last year we won.
"We've been in the last five grand finals and we've got the side to do it again."
