The wet season is making pastures grow strongly and providing plenty of feed for stock, but a Riverina farmer says it means his income as a hay maker is back by up to 70 per cent.
Woomargama's David Morton is a cattle trader, but also cuts hay and silage and does some sowing contracting.
He said this year was probably one of the worst for his hay contracting work due to all the rain.
"We'll be back 60 to 70 per cent," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We're approaching the end of October and I would normally be well over half way through my work and I've probably done about 10 per cent of it.
"We're lucky here we've got different forms on income.
"If I was principally a hay contractor, I'd be driving a tip truck."
If I was principally a hay contractor, I'd be driving a tip truck.- David Morton
Mr Morton needs "four days of sunlight to get the job done", but heavy and consistent rainfall this Spring hasn't allowed that.
"The plants are still maturing, they haven't slowed down for the weather, so we just haven't been able to work.
"The other thing that's affecting us is the hay market is very soft, because there's feed everywhere."
Mr Morton said demand had also dropped off from farmers wanting their pastures cut.
"It's not like a drought where they've got to get as much as they can," he said.
"If it's too hard to do, they're not going to do it basically, they'll worry about it next year, there's been so much feed in the last two years that there's still plenty of fodder on hand, so they'll just walk away from it."
Mr Morton said the rain wouldn't last forever.
"In this contracting game you've got to play the long game," he said.
"You've got to ride the troughs and peaks, the last two years we had a very good season, income wise for contracting, even last year with the wetter spring."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.