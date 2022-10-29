The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Woomargama hay contractor David Morton losing work due to rain

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 29 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woomargama farmer David Morton is waiting for the weather to dry off so he can get back in the paddock to cut hay, which is one source of his income. Picture by Mark Jesser

The wet season is making pastures grow strongly and providing plenty of feed for stock, but a Riverina farmer says it means his income as a hay maker is back by up to 70 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.