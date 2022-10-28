Pendergast, Lavington's best and fairest.
The words have gone together like sauce and a pie for years and a proud family history has just had a new chapter written.
Leni Pendergast, 15, finished her first season in Ovens and Murray netball by taking out the Panthers' top honour in the 17-and-under grade.
Following in the footsteps of dad Matt, who was named Lavington's best and fairest five times during a stellar senior football career, it was a moment of huge significance for both.
"I was a bit shocked when I won it," Leni admitted.
"I worked really hard this season.
"My team only had one win but we all worked so hard and I love being a leader in my team.
"It's really good to represent the family too.
"After Dad had his injury, we left for a little while but it's really good to be back to see everyone and make a reputation for myself.
"I love Lavi. I grew up there and it's literally my second family.
"I love them all and growing up there was just awesome.
"I'm excited to keep playing there and I hope my siblings play out there."
Leni's skills on court are just one reason for Matt to take huge satisfaction in his daughter's sporting year.
"We started at Lavi and we're still over there so it was a proud moment," Matt said.
"We knew Leni had a really good year but the way she went about it, representing Lavi and the family every week made us just as proud.
"This is just a bit of icing on top. She's got a bright future and her attitude's good.
"I get more nervous watching the kids (than when I played).
"You play sport for most of your life but you get pretty emotional when they're emotional; Leni's quite an emotional player in all sports and we wear that as well.
"It all starts on Saturday morning, preparation, a little bit snappy, but when she gets out there, she's all about the team and her role.
"We sit there pretty proud of all our kids and it's bigger than the game; they're turning into good people and that's what Lavi Football Netball Club provides.
"That's why we're still there, because it's a great environment and these kids are a testament to that."
Leni, who attends Catholic College Wodonga, has played netball since she was eight and came into 2022 off the back of two seasons at Tallangatta.
"It was a big change," she said.
"I love Tallangatta, it's a great club, but I knew I had to step up. Ovens and Murray and the Pendergast name, I've had to step up to that.
"Heaps of my friends were trying out everywhere else and Mum said 'you can try out at Bulldogs' but I was like 'nah, I'm going to Lavi and if I don't make it, I'll go back out to Tallangatta.'
"I'm really happy that I made it, it's probably one of my proudest moments, being part of the club again."
Lavington may have finished bottom of the ladder but that's only fuelled Leni's determination to strive for better in 2023 as she takes the next step on her netball journey.
"I wasn't the captain but I'm always the loudest on the court," she smiled.
"I like to help people and I love taking control so that's what I did in our defensive end.
"I put a lot of pressure on myself but my coaches were great, Maddi (Lloyd) and Steph (Clancy), I looked up to them because they play A-grade. They were awesome for us this year. I tried to keep everyone motivated; sometimes we were really down at trainings so it was about keeping everyone up and keeping on going.
"We played Raiders and got a bit of a flogging but you've got to pick yourselves up for the next game.
"We learned so much. We got to training the next week and we're working on our attacking end, looking at what we did wrong, that we've got to shut down this player and how to bring other people into the game as well.
"A few of the girls didn't get as much court time on our team and they were a bit down but you bring them all into the game and that's why I like being a leader."
