Daniel Vasilevski has called time on his coaching career at Wangaratta - for now.
The Red Devils leader famously commandeered his side to an emphatic double in his first season coaching the club in 2019, but announced to players following the 2022 grand final loss to Albury United that it would be his last game in charge.
Now, having had a month to reflect on his decision, he believes he's made the right choice.
"I'd planned to do it before this season but it didn't quite work out, we struggled to find a coach to replace me," he said.
"The reason being I'm just too busy with work, the businesses and with two young kids.
"I just feel that towards the last couple of games at the end of the year I found myself losing a bit of that drive as well so I think it's the right time to step down.
"I feel like I've made a difference - since I got here we've won three trophies - so I feel that I have brought some silverware to the club and have raised the standards of where training should be, and brought some real competitiveness to the team."
The competitive nature Vasilevski speaks of is one which had been ingrained into him from a young age.
He began his youth career at Carlton while spending a year at the Australian Institute of Sport, eventually working his way into the National Soccer League, and later, the A-League.
Years in the professional setup led to him instilling an attitude of success at Wangaratta, which produced league and cup titles in 2019.
However, Vasilevski announced in November 2021 he wouldn't be continuing on as coach.
Due to a suitable replacement unavailable to take his spot, the former Melbourne Victory man took on the top job again in 2022 - and came ever so close to repeating the feat from three years prior.
Losses in the Albury Wodonga Football Association FA Cup final and grand final, paired with a third placed league finish signalled the year which could have been for Wangaratta.
Stepping down from professional to amateur level was a very real transition for Vasilevski, who realised he'd have to come to grips with a drop in standard.
But that didn't mean leaving all regiment at the door - far from it.
"It can be a little bit frustrating at times, and that's no fault of the players," he said.
"It is an amateur level and coming from higher standards, you sometimes need to step back and realise some of these players haven't played as much football and we don't train as much as an NPL or an A-League team does.
"I think the level we brought ourselves up to over the past couple of years was pretty close to some of the tougher state leagues in Victoria."
Though the job has taken its toll on Vasilevski, he departs with a catalogue of memories beneath his belt.
Which may just see him return to the fold, with a return not ruled out by the man himself.
"I've had a couple of months off now and I feel good and relaxed, and I've spent a lot more time doing other things which I like so I'll probably do that for a little while longer, but I still have that fire in the belly.
"Whether it's coaching at Wang or somewhere else I don't know.
"I'll still be involved at Wangaratta, I support the club and I love the club but I don't think it's the last of me coaching.
"There's still that desire to coach and also to become a much better coach.
"I want to educate myself a bit more, maybe get a few more badges and who knows where that could take me."
