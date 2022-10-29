A new bench sits invitingly in the park at Yackandandah.
Beautifully finished and crafted from red box timber, its sturdy back is engraved with a four-word inscription: You'll never walk alone.
Closer inspection reveals a further curiosity - a small plaque with a QR code that reads "Scan Me".
Thirty kilometres up the road, outside the Murmungee Hall, sits another wooden chair finished with the same details; this one lovingly crafted by local resident Bruce Norman.
And at Corryong, Ron Pynappels is putting the finishing touches on a third chair, soon to be placed at the community's memorial hall.
These three monuments to mental health are the result of a special project created by five people from the North East who have come together through the 2022 Alpine Valleys Leadership Program.
Elise Hill, Jane Witherow, Maisie Pilli, Tegan Allen and Aaron Wallace are Team United - a team literally united by a shared passion to advocate for mental health in their communities.
The team has spent the past 10 months working on its park bench project, 'A Chair to Share', which aims to provide a space for community members to sit (alone or with a friend), reflect, speak up or to just be present.
The QR code provides a digital link to a brochure explaining the project and providing links to supports.
Those all-important words - "You'll never walk alone" - carved into the park benches link with an Upper Murray community project designed to highlight the vital importance of speaking up about your mental struggles.
Yackandandah's bench was officially unveiled on Thursday, with proud members of the local men's shed on hand to see the fruits of their labour take pride of place in the park.
For Cudgewa's Elise Hill, the creation of this project has been particularly close to her heart.
Elise and her husband James lost their eldest son Sam to suicide two years ago in the aftermath of the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires.
The Upper Murray community has endured great loss during that period with the devastating toll of the fires, the mammoth task of recovery and the deaths of five young men in the space of 15 months.
"We have lost so many sons - three boys to suicide, one to cancer and one in a light plane crash," Mrs Hill said in July, ahead of the first Corryong Spirit event to remember and reflect on all the sadness experienced by the community.
It's been a period of intense personal growth for Mrs Hill, who admits she was initially hesitant about applying for the leadership program.
At the first retreat, Mrs Hill says she had "imposter syndrome" and felt she didn't truly belong in the program, which aims to foster a vibrant group of leaders and help increase community capacity across the North East.
"But I've learned you're never too old to learn," she laughs.
"I've gained so much knowledge and a far greater understanding of different aspects of community from how local government works to Indigenous affairs and LGBTIQ+ issues."
"I've also made a wonderful and close-knit network of lifelong friends."
For young gun Maisie Pilli, 21, the program was an opportunity for her to further cement her burgeoning leadership skills.
This articulate woman has been an active CFA member since she "signed up the week of my 16th birthday".
In the Black Summer fires, she was "everywhere" - from fighting on the fire-front and manning radios to filling food packs, topping up fuel for the police generator and checking in at evacuation centres.
Ms Pilli says she has been lucky to have an incredible group of people in the CFA mentoring her over the years - "I call them my other dads".
And she points out that the CFA is so much more than "throwing water on a fire" with its advocacy and fundraising work a vital tool for rural communities.
More recently, she has been appointed as the community development officer at Towong Shire where she is relishing her role helping in the fire recovery space.
"We are working on building capacity and strength around community," she explains.
I was good friends with one of the people we lost (to suicide) - if he'd seen what we created, I think he would be pretty proud.- Maisie Pilli
Both women are understandably proud of the park bench project and the diverse insights provided by their fellow team members.
It's the second year a community project element has been added to the leadership program.
"We want the benches to be used as a subtle starting point for conversations," Ms Pilli says. "Hopefully it might give people a little spark that, 'Maybe I could call and get some help'.
"I was good friends with one of the people we lost (to suicide) - if he'd seen what we created, I think he would be pretty proud."
Mrs Hill's vision is that 'A Chair to Share' will widen awareness that "we are all in it together" and that it's never weak to speak.
She's unashamedly biased about the beauty of the chair being created for Corryong's streetscape.
"I hope people enjoy the space to sit and reflect and I think it will be greatly appreciated in this community," she says.
"There are so many people who have been affected by the losses we've suffered that I think this chair will be well utilised."
A safe place to sit and rest a weary mind.
