It's the moment of madness which still haunts departing Wangaratta coach Daniel Vasilevski.
With less than a minute to go in the 2022 Albury Wodonga Football Association grand final leading 1-0 over Albury United, a penalty awarded and converted in the 97th minute by Greens' striker Melkie Woldemichael led to capitulation from Vasilevski's side.
The late equaliser forced the game into extra time, and in the second half of which United would go ahead through substitute Ramesh Basnet.
A late dagger arrived on the brink of full time, with Woldemichael sealing his brace - and Wangaratta's fate.
"It's unbelievable, it really is and I think Cammo (United coach Matt Campbell) can probably say the same," Vasilevski said.
"In the last few minutes, we thought we had it in the bag.
"I wasn't a hundred per cent convinced because of the way they came back in the cup final, but I was pretty confident we were going to walk away with a medal.
"But, you know that's football."
ALSO IN SPORT:
In a fine summation of the wonder of sport, United's grand final heroics were an almost carbon copy image of the FA Cup decider just months before.
Leading 1-0 with minutes to go, Wangaratta again crumbled at the death to surrender its lead and hand the Greens a 2-1 win.
Reflecting on both performances after leaving his coaching post, Vasilevski can't help but lament the opportunity to end his tenure at the Devils with silverware.
"You cannot look too far ahead of the final whistle and as a coach it's a lesson that I look back and think could I have done things differently, and it'll probably haunt me for a little while."
"(It's) a tough way to lose a game but that's football and it was entertaining to watch, the fans got what they wanted and the two best teams played out a great game."
