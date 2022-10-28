The Border will host the biggest clay target event in the southern hemisphere this weekend.
Wodonga Albury Field and Game has attracted 600 competitors for the national championships.
"Other than (the region's biggest) basketball and tennis tournaments, you'd have to think hard of what would be the next biggest sport that brings as many competitors to town, it will be huge for the motels and restaurants," target coordinator Simon Hore revealed.
The 150-target titles will be split over 100 on Saturday, with 50 on Sunday.
At least 15 shooters hold world rankings, including former world champion Renae Birgin.
There's a host of categories, with AA the highest level.
Local competitor Adam Shale, the son of multiple Commonwealth Games representative Gaye, will look to tackle current Australian reps Robert Hall and Chris Brown.
And the English Sporting pairs event will be held on Monday.
