A Border pilates business has found its "forever home" on Gateway Island after taking over the former visitor information centre.
Self Wellness and Community will run classes in the restored building for the first time on Wednesday after more than four months of renovations.
The Wodonga Council-owned site was a tourist information hub from 1991 until 2012 and became The Sustainable Activity Centre in 2016, but has been unoccupied for almost two years.
Business owner Sally Laundess said she has "six times more room" than her previous place on Kiewa Street in Albury and has been able to double her staff from six to 12 team members.
"It's nice coming out of COVID to see some businesses opening up again or expanding," she said.
"Wodonga Council helped us out with some of the restoration work. We've done flooring, paint and so on.
"We had to put in an expression of interest for the lease and we were the chosen ones. It was good to be able to work with the council and say what our intentions were.
"We've been really lucky with the council as well as the local trades who have just gone over and above to make it easier for us.
"We've had so much interest from people stopping by curious to have a look.
"We're going to do a soft launch this week and get up and running, because we're creeping up to the end of the year, and in the new year we'll do more of a grand opening."
IN OTHER NEWS
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre will use the upper level once a week for its wellness program.
She also leased out an adjoining studio in the building which has been set up for ballet, yoga and mat pilates.
"It will be nice to be able to give back to the cancer centre," Ms Laundess said.
"It's something we couldn't have done in our previous space. They'll do that once a week at the moment, but there will be opportunities for more classes.
"It's a heritage building, so we were a little restricted, but we also wanted to bring the heritage out and honour the building and what it stands for in the area.
"We've introduced ourselves to everyone and I didn't realise how many little businesses are around here."
Ms Laundess' husband Marty Clarke said it had been great to become part of the Gateway Island community.
"It's a really good hub and it's one of those areas where as soon as you come here you feel good. It's just got something calming about it," he added.
Self Wellness and Community will open seven days a week for group classes and workshops.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
