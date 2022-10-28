The Pink Plate go-kart event is shifting into gear, with not long left to register for the all-female occasion.
Hosted for the first time by Albury Wodonga Kart Club on November 12-13, the high octane weekend of racing will see racers from as far as Rockhampton and Airlie Beach descend on the border to vie for glory.
Club president Sheree Muller said it's set up as a way to hopefully boost female participation in the sport locally.
"It's a two day race meet involving girls and women in go karting from all over," she said.
"The winner on the second day gets awarded the pink plates, which they get to wear on their kart for 12 months until the next event in 2023.
"Together with Karting Australia we're trying to develop and implement initiatives which increase female involvement in the sport.
"We want to boost awareness and show that girls do race; it's not just netball and things like that they can get in involved in.
"By doing this event, we hope to grow the female involvement in karting locally."
The race features some great prizes including a set of Maxxis Tyres and two sets of Le Cont Tyres.
While entrants from all over Victoria, NSW and Queensland are set to take to the track, Albury Wodonga Kart Club members Piper Muller and Tahnee Blair will represent the local field.
The 16-year-olds are paving the way for the sport on the border, and show they have no problem mixing it with the boys.
However, this time around they'll have girls to contend with.
