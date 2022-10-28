The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Kart Club to host 2022 Pink Plate event

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:09am, first published 1:02am
Baranduda's Piper Muller and Thurgoona's Tahnee Blair will race in the Pink Plate event hosted by Albury Wodonga Kart Club. Picture supplied

The Pink Plate go-kart event is shifting into gear, with not long left to register for the all-female occasion.

