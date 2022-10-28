A Wodonga church built in the 1800s is set to be converted into a residence and luxury townhouses constructed on the land around it after it was sold this week.
The Church Street property, situated on 2800 square metres behind Sumsion Gardens, fetched more than the estimated price of $930,000.
Selling agent Clinton Harvey, of Wodonga Real Estate, said the buyer's name and final price weren't disclosed, but revealed it was acquired by a Border builder with a vision for the site.
"It was purchased by a local family with top shelf business interests. They're renowned to build top of the market homes," he said.
"The buyer's plan is to turn the church into a residence and build four townhouses on the block. Two townhouses will face Sumsion Gardens and they will be million dollar townhouses.
"This site has had a glorious past and now future. To drive past this in five years time and see two townhouses fronting onto Sumsion Gardens, another two behind them and the church transformed into a house, it will be gold for Wodonga.
"Arguably I can foresee the church being surrounded by four townhouses, the best Wodonga has seen.
"It's an outstanding result north of the quoted range and a shot in the arm for confidence in Wodonga."
Mr Harvey said all parties interested in the church were based in the Border and North East region.
Two more services will run at the church before it is handed over to the new owners.
The expression of interest period for the property was extended by four days last week, but ultimately didn't affect the final price.
Meanwhile, Australia's highest airfield has recently been placed on the market.
Mount Hotham airport, situated on 105 hectares of land, has been listed with alpine estate agents Castran and is expected to sell for around $6 million.
The airport was built in the 1990s to welcome skiers from interstate to Victoria's high country.
It has played an important role as a base for water-bombing aircraft during fire season and an army training facility.
Expressions of interest close on November 30.
