The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga church to become residence and townhouses built on its land after sale by Wodonga Real Estate

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
October 28 2022 - 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Estate agent Clinton Harvey sold a church built in 1869 in Wodonga this week, which is set to be converted into a residence by its new owner. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Wodonga church built in the 1800s is set to be converted into a residence and luxury townhouses constructed on the land around it after it was sold this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.