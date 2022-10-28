HOWLONG legend Stuart Dye was honoured on Friday at his funeral where hundreds were regaled with tales of courage, humility and good humour.
The 65-year-old volunteer rescue worker, who had been battling against cancer for three years, died peacefully at his Howlong home surrounded by family members on October 16.
Mr Dye's brother, Ross, fondly remembered how an incident in their backyard playing as children may well inspired his sibling's fierce devotion to serving his community.
"Stuart was pretty good at cricket, not the competitive type, he was too busy for that, but the good old Aussie backyard cricket," Ross said. "We had an old cedar tree just near short forward square leg and it had a forked trunk. One day Stuart was climbing it and he slipped and his neck got caught in the fork.
"I picked him up and lifted him out and I thought that was the motivation to join the rescue squad - he said to a reporter he thought it was a good thing that if he was stuck in a sticky situation, there was going to be someone there to help him and I figure that might have been inspired by me helping him out of the tree."
Mr Dye's sister, Heather, told the crowd how her brother was always happy to help anyone out in any way he could. When Mr Dye turned 18 he joined the Albury and Border Rescue Squad and years later rose in the ranks.
"When Stuart was captain of the squad Stuart was often contacted by the media to get updates on accidents and drownings," she recalled. "In 2008 there was a drowning at the Hume Weir and the squad were involved in the search."
Mr Dye, however, was also involved in another rescue at the same time.
"We were staying with Mum when her dog, Roxy, and our dog, Holly, both white labradors, escaped," she said. "The two dogs were on the other side of the river. Stuart got his boat out and rescued our dogs. During the process he received a phone call from a reporter in Melbourne asking for a progress report on the missing person.
"Stuart told the reporter that he couldn't provide a update as he had been called to another incident to help rescue two blondes that were trapped by floodwater.
"When I said that Stuart was always there for me when we were growing up, I thought I was special being his little sister.
"But as he years have gone by I realised that it wasn't me who was special, it was Stuart.
"He wasn't there just for me, he was there for many other people as well.
"Nothing will ever take away the many wonderful memories you have left with us - thank you for those memories."
Mr Dye's son Brendan remembered how his Dad taught him to drive.
"Dad tried to always teach us one new thing every day, whether it was out the back in the shed, joining him at work or just in conversation - there was always a piece of gold in there that would stick out," he said.
"It wasn't until we grew up and got our learners permit that Dad really gave us something to hold onto.
"Learning how to drive was one thing Dad made sure he got right and he made it interesting - he never unhooked that tool trailer ... Dad instilled a strong work ethic at a young age."
Volunteer Rescue Association NSW diver Peter Wright said Mr Dye would never be forgotten for his tireless dedication.
"Stuart's dedication and commitment to the community through his tireless service with the Albury and Border Rescue Squad for almost 50 years really epitomises both the core values of the VRA and the Albury Rescue Squad.
"He always put service to others before self, he was on call 24-7, any time of the day or night, a helping hand anywhere anytime.
"For Stuart it was never about the accollades, rank or recognition, it was about helping others in times of need, whatever their situation, there was Stu, always giving.
"In his final weeks, his courage shined through - he never complained, he never sought sympathy, never felt sorry for himself.
"We genuinely thank him for his service. His memory and legacy of voluntary service to others will never be forgotten. Thanks Stuart for all you have given so selflessly.
"It's been a privilege to know you - rest in peace my friend."
Mr Dye is survived by his three children Kristy, Andrew and Brendan, and his three grandchildren Jeremiah, Anabelle and Charlotte.
