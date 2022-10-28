The Border Mail won't be able to publish Cricket Albury-Wodonga scores at the start of the season.
Cricket Australia has moved from MyCricket to PlayHQ for competitions.
It means The Border Mail and other media organisations across NSW and some states will be unable to provide full scoreboards and team selections until a new system is designed.
"I'm sure I'm not alone in feeling like the cricketing community and other stakeholders only just got the hang of MyCricket, but if PlayHQ is a better platform long term, then I guess that will be a positive change," South Launceston CC president Jeremy Jackson said.
Previously, a system was used to pull scores, teams and other details from MyCricket for publication.
A new system that will be designed is expected by late-November, with PlayHQ and ACM, which owns The Border Mail, working overtime to develop hardware for scoreboards and teams to run in print.
