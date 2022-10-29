The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural
Opinion

What will become of Australia's dairy industry?

By David Everist
October 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milk that has been produced within Australia has an extremely good name across the world, and for good reason. However, the future of the local industry is becoming more and more uncertain. Picture by Shutterstock

Commented regularly is that in the future, due to a contracting Australian dairy industry, the domestic market will depend on overseas supply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.