What will become of Australia's dairy industry?

Commented regularly is that in the future, due to a contracting Australian dairy industry, the domestic market will depend on overseas supply.
This may sound far-fetched, however Australia has gone from a position of exporting 60 per cent of production to about 30 per cent currently. To the credit of Australian processors, an increasing export market is for specialised products such as baby milk powder. Also recognised world-wide is a clean, green Australian image that starts on farm and then right through manufacturing processes.
Leaving aside burgeoning capital requirements, an aging ownership and labour problems, the greatest effect on production has been some very rugged seasons - drought in particular. In the Murray and Goulburn valleys, where water is the major production driver, a large proportion of lost dairy production in northern Victoria can be attributed to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
A VFF spokesperson said that, "an analysis clearly identifies the decline in milk production over the last 17 years totalling over 1000 million litres, with 420 million litres of this reduction attributable to the negative impacts of the basin plan."
"That loss of milk production caused by the basin plan is costing rural jobs and rural people. We need to see some common sense and care as we enter the final stages of the basin plan negotiations," Mark Billing said.
Mr Billing said dairy was the major industry in the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District, with almost 900 dairy farms producing more than 1200 million litres of milk worth $850 million at the farm gate, a third of the total milk produced in Victoria, and more than 20 per cent of Australia's milk.
More than 6600 local people are employed on dairy farms, with 10 major dairy processing factories operating across the region.
His comments were directly aimed at the government decision to aggressively pursue the removal of productive water to the Commonwealth Water Fund for environmental flows. As at August 31, Commonwealth environmental water holdings totalled 2,877,111 megalitres of registered entitlements with a long-term average annual yield of 1,990,542 megalitres.
As widely reported, the government wants to add 450 gigalitres to this which alone is the capacity of many large storages. The fact is that if this allocated water is not used annually it is carried over.
Rubbing salt into productive wounds is that the current flood waters are not deemed environmental flows. The VFF is dead correct, however common sense deserts the political and bureaucracy class.
