Cricket Albury Wodonga has called off all Provincial and District games this weekend due to wet weather.
It includes all first, second and third grades scheduled for tomorrow.
The organisation has noted it will make a decision tomorrow morning after a reassessment of the grounds on whether or not Hume grades will go ahead.
The cancellation of Provincial and District this weekend marks the third weekend in a row of wash outs, with points to be split between teams.
