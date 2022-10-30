OUR SAY: Hospital funding deal a tribute to the strident voice of a united community

The announcement of $558 million in funding for an Albury hospital rebuild marked a momentous day for our community.
While questions remain, what we have to say in this column is not an examination of all that, of the questions many still have.
It is only fair to acknowledge that it is not every day that our community has an injection of hundreds of millions of dollars.
It should be noted also that some of that $558 million announced by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart, Daniel Andrews, to fund a hospital rebuild is funding we already had.
Nonetheless, we are appreciative of the announcement and its significance.
We don't "thank" the two premiers for coming together, as some have.
They created the cross-border health service and so, quite simply, that is their job and their obligation.
And we know they neglected it for too long. Having created the baby that was Albury Wodonga Health, neither government has conducted itself since as a great parent.
At least we now have a commitment of real funding, a result that many have played a role in achieving.
In the wake of the announcement some have put their hands up to owning that, almost tripping over themselves in their rush to be seen as the supposed movers and shakers who led the rest of us to this point.
However, we are yet to see - and are unlikely to see - the people who work in that health service speak up to pat themselves on the back for their role.
Without their courage - and they know who they are - to agitate and to engage with their community there would not have been a campaign and a mood for change.
But the most important player in this long-running game must be acknowledged.
It is you.
It is every Border Mail reader who supported the campaign, every one of you who understood our health workers and our community actually deserved better.
This push for a better deal was always going to succeed or fail on the measure of this community's support.
We acknowledge you, we thank you for letting The Border Mail be your voice.
And we thank you for making your community a better place.
